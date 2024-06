NALGONDA: Residents of various colonies in Nalgonda town consumed drinking water from a tank in which the body of a man is suspected to have been lying for almost 10 days. This shocking incident came to light on Monday when municipal staff found the body in the 10,00,000 gallon water tank built under the AMRUT scheme in Hindupur ward of Nalgonda town.

The body was identified as that of Avula Vamsikrishna Yadav (27), a man from the same area where the overhead tank is located. Police said the man was mentally unsound.

Yadav had reportedly gone missing on May 24 and his parents lodged a complaint with the Nalgonda Town police the same night.

Around 20,000 residents in six colonies in four wards are being supplied drinking water from the tank. Some people reportedly complained to the municipal staff about the bad smell emanating from the drinking water.

Two residents of the colonies, Ravinder and Srinivas, told reporters that some children in Housing Board had developed fever three days ago and they suspected sunstroke was the cause of illness. They said that they could no longer bear the bad smell and put pressure on municipal officials on Monday. Following this, the staff checked the tank and found the body. They blamed the indifference of the municipal officials for their plight.

Meanwhile, municipal authorities clarified that when they checked the tank for cleaning on May 30 and June 1, they had not found any body in the water.

An assistant engineer and a water lineman found the body of Avula Vamsikrishna when they opened the lid of the tank for cleaning on Monday, they said. They claimed that the tank was cleaned every two-three days before water was supplied to the residents.