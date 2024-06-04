ED: Kavitha’s proceeds of crime valued at Rs 293 crore

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in a supplementary chargesheet filed against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, said a total of Rs 1,100 crore was laundered in the case and Kavitha was involved in proceeds of crime worth Rs 292.8 crore.

“As per the investigation so far, the total proceeds of crime identified is Rs 1,100 crore, out of which PoC of Rs 292.8 crore is being dealt with in this Prosecution Complaint. Through activities of the accused persons i.e. Kavitha, Champreet Singh, Prince Kumar, Damodar Sharma and Arvind Singh, huge proceeds of crime have been generated,” the supplementary chargesheet alleged.

As per the chargesheet, out of the Rs 292.8 crore, Rs 100 crore was paid as kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

“Kavitha conspired with the members of the South Group and the AAP leaders through accused Vijay Nair (who was acting on behalf of top AAP leaders) to pay kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore and receive undue benefits,” the chargesheet claimed.

Earlier in the day, special judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kavitha’s judicial custody till July 3. The 46-year-old BRS leader is in judicial custody in the two cases lodged by the ED and the CBI in the alleged scam. The court had issued the warrants after taking cognisance of a chargesheet against the BRS leader in the case on May 29.