Give timeline for report on GO 111: Telangana HC to govt

HYDERABAD: Justices Alok Aradhe and Anil Kumar Jukanti of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to give a timeline for the submission of the final report by the high power committee examining the implications of scrapping of GO 111.

The state government, represented by the chief secretary and other officials, was asked to make it clear when will the high-level committee present its findings. The committee was constituted as per GO 69 and tasked with assessing the continued relevance of GO 111, which was originally issued in 1996.

GO 111 was established to prohibit polluting industries, major hotels, residential colonies and other establishments within a 10-km radius of the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs. This directive was applicable to 84 villages, covering approximately 1.32 lakh acres with the primary objective of safeguarding the catchment areas of these reservoirs which were the primary source of drinking water for Hyderabad city.

In September 2023, the state government assured the High Court that it would adhere to GO 111 until the committee of experts, constituted under GO 69, submitted its report. However, the delay in the submission of this report has prompted several writ petitions.

The bench heard a batch of petitions from various stakeholders. Some petitioners stressed the need to implement GO 111 in its entirety, citing environmental concerns.

Conversely, other petitioners argued for vacating GO 111, pointing out that with alternative water sources now available, the reliance on these reservoirs for Hyderabad’s drinking water has diminished to below 1.25%. They contend that these reservoirs no longer serve as the main source of drinking water for the city.