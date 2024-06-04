HawkEye data hacked? Telangana police begin probe

HYDERABAD: Following claims that the personal details of over 1.30 lakh users of Hawk Eye, a popular community policing app of the Telangana police, were compromised in a data breach, the state police maintained that the leak is “not completely confirmatory in nature” and they are investigating to find if an actual breach has occurred. Nevertheless, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TCSB) has registered a case and begun the investigation.

On May 29, a threat actor by the screenname of ‘Adm1nFr1end’ took to data leak site BreachForums and claimed that they had breached the HawkEye database. They attached sample records of over 1.30 lakh SOS records including 20,000 travel detail records of the users. Personal data like names, phone numbers, email addresses and their location coordinates were disclosed on the dark web, reports claimed.

Even as screenshots of SOS call records registered on the app started circulating in the media, state authorities told TNIE that it would take around 2–3 days to confirm if there was an actual data breach or if it was an act of mischief.

Additional Director General of Police (Technical Services) VV Srinivasa Rao said, “We are investigating to find if there is an actual breach and if so, the extent of the breach and the likelihood of it damaging the individual privacy. We are currently checking all data logs and have taken complete control of the application to verify further details of the possible data breach.”

Meanwhile, TCSB ADG Shikha Goel told TNIE that the bureau was already working to find out who the hacker was. “Irrespective of the kind of data that is likely compromised, and even if it is a mischievous act, action will be taken against the persons concerned,” she added.