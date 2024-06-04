Over 80 per cent clear POLYCET

HYDERABAD: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) announced the results for POLYCET-2024 on Monday. It was released by Burra Venkatesham, principal secretary and commissioner of technical education.

A total of 92,808 candidates had registered for the examination, out of which 82,809 appeared. As many as 69,728 candidates cleared the examination with a total passing percentage of 84.20%. The MPC passing percentage was 84.20% whereas the MBiPC was 82.48%.

As many as 46,319 male candidates appeared, of which 37,269 qualified, which translates to a pass percentage of 80.47%. In case of girl candidates, 36,496 girls appeared, out of which 32,459 cleared the examination with a pass percentage of 88.94%. In the MPC stream, 80.47% boys and 88.94% girls cleared the examination, whereas in the MBiPC, 77.90% boys and 88.30 % girls passed.

In the MPC stream, Thumati Harish from Khammam topped the examination with a 100% score of 120/120. In the MBiPC stream, Gopagani Sreenikha from Surypet stood first with a score of 119.5 marks.