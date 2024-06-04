Telangana: Entry to exit, it’s vastu all the way at the Secretariat

HYDERABAD: By all accounts, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is following in the footsteps of his predecessor and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, at least in matters of vastu.

KCR, who considers vastu an important aspect, built a new “vastu-compliant” Secretariat by demolishing the old one. After losing power to the Congress in 2023, he made changes to the Telangana Bhavan, the BRS party office.

Now, for the first time after the Congress stormed to power in December 2023, the chief minister has decided to make changes to the Secretariat as per vastu, including shifting his office to another floor.

Till now, the chief minister’s convoy used to enter the Secretariat from the main gate. Reportedly following suggestions of vastu pandits, Revanth has started entering the Secretariat from from the west gate and exiting from the northeast gate.

On Monday, officials concerned closed the main gate which is meant for the entry and exit of the chief minister. Also, IAS, IPS and other important officers will enter and exit the Secretariat from the southeast gate.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Office (CMO) is likely to shift from the sixth floor to the ninth floor, which is called the Sky Lounge. Sources said that the Sky Lounge is being remodelled as per the vastu design philosophy to accommodate the CMO.

Presently, the CMO operates from the sixth floor in the Secretariat out of eight floors (lower ground, ground floor plus six). The sixth floor was chosen by KCR for the CMO as he believed 6 was his lucky number. The entire floor has bulletproof windows.

The Sky Lounge was designed to host the guests of the chief minister, including foreign delegates.

The Secretariat has 635 rooms, 30 conference halls and 24 elevators. There are 34 domes to the structure.