The nitty-gritty of counting

78% spike in seizures during MCC

During the two-and-a-half months the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been in effect, Telangana saw a 78% increase in the seizures made compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the previous General Elections, the seizures made in the state by the police were worth Rs 46.3 crore as per officials. In comparison the value of the items seized in 2024 is a staggering Rs 200 crore.

The MCC came into effect on March 16 of this year and will be in force till the results are declared. The confiscated items include Rs 99.16 crore in cash, liquor worth over Rs 11.48 crore, precious metals worth over Rs 63.19 crore, drugs worth over Rs 14.52 crore, and freebies worth Rs 11.91 crore.

The narcotics include over 5,000 kg of cannabis, 266 grams of MDMA pills and others while the precious metals comprise gold over 92 kg and silver over 178 kg. Of the total seizures, items worth Rs 149.54 crore were confiscated by the cops, while the remaining (Rs 50.73 crore) was due to the combined effort of flying and static surveillance teams. Additionally, 20 unlicensed arms were seized by the police while 7,272 licensed arms were deposited with them. Multiple explosives, such as gelatin sticks, detonators etc were also seized.