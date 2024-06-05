Bizman Raghuram helps Congress secure historic win in Khammam

KHAMMAM: Businessman-turned-politician Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy created history in the Khammam constituency by securing a majority of 4,68,337 votes against BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao who garnered 2,99,082 votes.

This is the highest margin of victory in Khammam since 1962 elections. In the 2019 elections, BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao achieved a majority of 1,68,062 votes, which was the second-highest majority until now. Compared to Assembly elections, the Congress saw an increase in votes during the LS polls. It secured a majority of 2,49,000 votes across the seven Assembly segments, and now it has achieved a total of 4,68,337 votes.

Despite being new to politics and having his candidature announced by the grand old party at the last minute, Reddy achieved an unexpected victory with a thumping majority.

There was intense competition for this seat within the Congress as Deputy Chief Minister Mallubatti Vikramarka’s wife Nandini, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy brother’s Prasada Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao son’s Yugandhar vied for the ticket, but the high command picked Raghuram Reddy.