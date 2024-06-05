Candidate selection blamed for Congress underperformance

HYDERABAD: While it went to battle saying that the General Elections are a referendum on its first 100 days in power in Telangana, the Congress fell short of its ambitious “Mission-15”. Despite its high-decibel campaign and a plethora of promises, the party managed to win only eight seats in Telangana, falling well short of its goal.

The election results were particularly disappointing for the Congress in several key constituencies. The party lost the Mahbubnagar seat, the home constituency of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, as well as Malkajgiri, which he represented in the outgoing Lok Sabha. This setback was even more glaring in view of the Congress-led INDIA bloc performing better in other parts of the country.

The Congress strategy of fielding BRS turncoats and other party leaders didn’t work in its favour. The Congress fielded sitting BRS MLA Danam Nagender, sitting BRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, incumbent ZP chairperson from BRS Patnam Sunitha Reddy, Neelam Madhu who unsuccessfully contested for the Assembly on BSP ticket), rights activist Atram Suguna and Velichala Rajender. With the Congress being defeated in nine of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, questions on the selection of candidates have been raised.