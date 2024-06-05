Congress youngsters in Telangana make it to Lok Sabha

HYDERABAD: A number of youngsters, contesting on Congress tickets, have been elected to the Lok Sabha. Leaders like K Raghuveer Reddy, 44, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, 47, Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, 35, and Kadiyam Kavya, 41, have won their respective seats with a clear majority.

For instance, Nalgonda MP-elect K Raghuveer Reddy won the election with a 5,59,905 majority, one of the highest in the country. Nonetheless, Gaddam Vamsi Krishna won by 1,31,364 votes, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy by 2,22,170 votes and K Kavya by 2,20,339 votes. Throughout the counting process on Tuesday, they consistently remained ahead of their opponents. Some of the young MPs are highly educated. Kavya, who contested from Warangal, has a postgraduate degree in medicine.

Recently, the grand old party nominated Balmoor Venkat, 31, as MLC, and Anil Kumar Yadav, 41, to Rajya Sabha. This was despite the fact that there were ample number of veteran and eligible leaders competing to clinch the opportunity.

With the youngsters being elected or nominated to the legislative bodies, the Congress is grooming the next generation leadership. It may be mentioned here that the grand old party passed a resolution in one of its plenary to encourage young leadership.