For first time in two decades, no BRS MP in Lok Sabha

HYDERABAD: For the first time since its inception, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly TRS) will have no representation in the Lok Sabha. The party, which dominated Telangana politics for about two decades and ruled the state for almost a decade, has now been voted out of the Lok Sabha.

BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, who aspired to play a key role on the national stage, is now struggling to keep his party flock together in his own state. With no seats in the Lower House and only four members in the Rajya Sabha, there is little chance that KCR can think about national politics.

KCR formed the TRS in 2001 with the sole agenda of fighting for a separate Telangana state. Three years later, he joined the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that was led by the Congress and contested the 2004 General Elections.

Entered Lower House for first time in 2004

The TRS, as it was named then, won all the five seats it contested — Warangal, Medak, Karimnagar, Hanamkonda and Adilabad — and entered the Lok Sabha for the first time. The TRS also bagged 6.83% of the vote share. KCR himself won from Karimnagar and joined the Union Cabinet along with his party MP Ale Narendra.

By the time the 2009 General Elections came, KCR had broken ranks with the UPA and formed his own alliance with the TDP, CPM and CPI. The TRS was reduced to only two seats — KCR winning from Mahbubnagar and Vijayashanti from Medak.

Just before the 2014 election, the UPA government announced the formation of Telangana state. At that time, the TRS not only swept the Assembly elections, but also performed well in the Lok Sabha. The TRS won 11 seats, its highest ever tally. However, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw the pink party seats being reduced to nine, despite the party comfortably winning the Assembly elections in December 2018, just six months earlier.

Change of name in 2022

In October 2022, KCR changed the name of the party from TRS to BRS to pursue his national political ambitions. He also announced that the BRS will field candidates in other states. However, a resurgent Congress trumped the BRS in the Assembly elections held in December 2023, derailing KCR’s plans.