In Telangana's Malkajgiri & Khammam, change is always in the air

HYDERABAD: Of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Malkajgiri and Khammam stand out for the fact that traditionally, they have not returned candidates.

For example, Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency came into being in 2009 and since then, voters in the segment have always opted to vote out the sitting MP. In 2009, Sarve Satyanarayana of the Congress won the seat only to lose to the Telugu Desam Party candidate Ch Malla Reddy in 2014.

The voters in Malkajgiri showed the door to Malla Reddy in 2019 by voting for A Revanth Reddy, the Congress candidate. Now, Malkajgiri has elected BJP candidate Eatala Rajender.

Likewise, Khammam voters have opted for change in every Lok Sabha election since 2009. They had elected Nama Nageswar Rao in 2009 who contested on a TDP ticket. In 2014, YSRCP candidate Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy won from Khammam and in 2019 Nama Nageswar Rao, this time contesting on a BRS ticket, won the seat. In 2024, Congress candidate R Raghuram Reddy won the seat.