Irregularities reported in TSNPDCL works

ADILABAD: Irregularities have been reported in the works undertaken in the 2022–23 fiscal year for the conversion of single-phase power connections to three-phase for 11 kV lines with the help of Scheduled Tribes Special Development Funds (STSDF) in tribal hamlets situated in hilly regions under the erstwhile Adilabad district

One B Satyanarayan Raju lodged a complaint regarding these irregularities with district superintendent engineer Jaywant Rao Chouhan, the CMO office in Hyderabad and the CMD office in Warangal, demanding an inquiry.

During the 2022–23 fiscal year, Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) Warangal officials allotted the conversion works to contractors. In the Bazarathnoor mandal, lines were laid for 19 km in tribal hamlets including Dedra and Mankapur. Bela mandal saw 5 km of lines laid, while Narnoor mandal had 2 km completed.

In the Nirmal district, works were carried out in Mamada and Pembi mandals, and in the Kumurambheem Asifabad district, works in hamlets within Jainoor, Tiryani and Kerameri mandals were carried out. In total, approximately 150 km of 11 kV works were nearly completed in the erstwhile Adilabad district, with some ongoing in Bela mandal. These areas previously did not have three-phase power connections.

One prominent irregularity involved the pricing and measurement of the stringing of covered conductors. The price given for stringing conductors was Rs 46,150 per circuit km (which is defined as a set of three wires/conductors). However, Warangal officials directed circle engineers to calculate the circuit in running metres and multiply by three, inflating the price to Rs 1,47,450.