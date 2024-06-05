Losses in Malkajgiri, Mahbubnagar a shocker for CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: The election results have given a major shock to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with the Congress candidates losing in both Mahbubnagar and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituencies to their BJP rivals. Revanth had represented Malkajgiri in the outgoing Lok Sabha while Mahbubnagar is his native constituency.

Revanth had spared no efforts while campaigning in Mahbubnagar, where the party had fielded former MLA and AICC secretary Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy. He addressed six public meetings and conducted roadshows, but the campaign failed to secure a victory for the Congress candidate. Revanth had even accused BJP candidate DK Aruna and her party of attempting to destabilise his government, and had urged voters to support Vamshi Chand Reddy.

Revanth had even promised that the Makthal MLA will be accommodated into his Cabinet, which too failed to sway the voters in the favour of the Congress and BJP candidate DK Aruna won the seat by a margin of over 4,000 votes. This was the second time the saffron party captured Mahbubnagar seat; the first time was in 1999 when AP Jithender Reddy was declared the winner.