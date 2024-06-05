Once a pink bastion, performance in Telangana's Medak disappoints BRS cadre

SANGAREDDY: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (previously TRS), which has shown its strength in every election held in the erstwhile Medak district over the past 23 years, suffered a severe defeat in 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Although the party strongly believed it would win at least in the Medak Parliamentary constituency, if not in any of the state’s 17 Lok Sabha seats, the voters gave the party an irreparable shock.

Since the emergence of TRS, it has managed to win the Medak Lok Sabha seat five times, with one byelection, making it a stronghold.

In 1999, Ale Narendra contested as a BJP candidate from the Medak Lok Sabha constituency and won. He later founded the Telangana Sadana Samithi to raise the demand for Telangana statehood. It was later merged with TRS. Narendra contested as a TRS candidate in 2004 and won.