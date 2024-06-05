Rain lashes Hyderabad as monsoon progresses further in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A moderate spell of rain lashed several parts of the city on Tuesday evening. Malakpet recorded the highest rainfall of 54.5 mm, followed by Bahadurpura (46.3 mm) and Nampally (42.8 mm).

Rains were recorded in other parts of the state as well, with Jagtial recording 67.5 mm, followed by Peddapalli (64 mm) and Karimnagar (63 mm), according to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS).

The IMD said light rains with thunderstorms were experienced in Adilabad, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Nizamabad and Mancherial districts.

The IMD further said that the Southwest monsoon advanced further into parts of central Arabian Sea, Goa, parts of Karnataka and Telangana and that conditions were favourable for monsoon progressing over Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh over next 3-4 days.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, AP and Tamil Nadu, state will continue to receive light to moderate rains or thundershowers with lightning and gusty winds of about 30-40 kmph and the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the same till June 8.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light rains with maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 360C and 250C respectively.