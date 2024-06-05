Successive victories & stunning comebacks in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Lok Sabha elections have thrown up some interesting results in Telangana. While a few leaders secured successive victories, others made stunning comebacks.

The BJP’s sitting MPs G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Dharmapuri Arvind, as expected, retained the Secunderabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad seats respectively.

The BJP also retained the Adilabad seat thanks to Godam Nagesh, who made a comeback of sorts to secure the seat he first won in the 2014 elections as a BRS candidate. Interestingly, the BJP welcomed Nagesh into its fold ahead of the elections and allotted the Adilabad ticket to him after ignoring Soyam Bapu Rao, who defeated the former in the 2019 elections.

Konda Visweshwar Reddy also made a similar comeback to help the BJP secure the Chevella segment. After a successful campaign as a BRS candidate in 2014, he lost this seat in 2019 when he contested on the Congress ticket.

Mallu Ravi of the Congress, who won the Nagakurnool seat, will be returning to the Lok Sabha after a gap of 26 years. His last of two victories from the same constituency came back in 1998. He also won the seat in 1991.

His party colleague Suresh Kumar Shetkar too made a comeback to win the Zaheerabad seat, 15 years after he secured it for the first time in 2009. Another Congress leader P Balaram Naik too bagged the Mahabubabad seat 15 years after his successful campaign in 2009.

There are also first-time winners in BJP’s former MLAs Eatala Rajender and M Raghunandan Rao, who will be representing Malkajgiri and Medak respectively.