BJP makes inroads into rural Telangana

HYDERABAD: The inroads made by the BJP into several Assembly constituencies, especially in rural Telangana, in the Lok Sabha elections came as a big surprise.
While it was in first place in 30 to 35 Assembly segments, it was in second position in several other constituencies.
Take for example the Pargi Assembly segment, which falls under the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP has no strong leader in this segment and its candidates have never secured deposits in Assembly polls.
In the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP candidate secured 16,653 votes in this segment, which was bagged by the Congress. Six months later, in the LS polls, the BJP was in first place with 74,800 votes, pushing the Congress to second place.
Thanks to the Modi wave in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP stood first in several Assembly segments where the BRS candidates won in the 2023 polls. The BJP also secured the lead in some segments where the Congress won in the Assembly elections.
The BJP stood in first
place in Lok Sabha polls in Assembly segments like Serilingamaplly, Patancheru, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Khairatabad, LB Nagar, Uppal, Medchal, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Malkajgiri, Secunderababd Cantonment, Secunderabad and Sanathnagar.
The BJP also took the lead in six Assembly segments in Adilabad district. In Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment too, it stood in first place in six Assembly segments, leaving one segment to the Congress — the seat represented by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.
In Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha segment, the BJP stood in first place in four segments. It secured the lead in one Assembly seat in Nagarkurnool LS segment. It topped even in Medak Assembly segment, where Congress candidate Mynampally Rohith was elected.
Even in rural Assembly segment like Kodangal, the vote share of the Congress and BRS dropped in the Lok Sabha polls, when compared with Assembly elections. The BJP got only 3,988 votes in Kodangal in Assembly polls from where A Revanth Reddy was elected. However, in Lok Sabha polls, the BJP garnered 62,560 votes. The Congress majority in Kodangal was reduced by 23,000 votes and the BRS lost around 59,000 votes in Lok Sabha polls when compared to the Assembly polls.
In Tandur, won by the Congress, the BJP stood in first place in LS polls.
Analysts are of the opinion that the voting pattern was different in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, and the trend may change in the forthcoming local body polls.
However, the major factor in the shift of the BRS and Congress vote bank to the BJP was a strong Modi wave in the state.
“I never expected such a wave in favour of the BJP,” said Congress candidate G Ranjith Reddy after he was defeated in Chevella LS segment.
Dominant in Cantonment too
In the Secunderabad Cantonment segment, the Congress candidate won with around 13,000 votes majority. But, in Lok Sabha, the BJP candidate stood in first place. The Congress got 53,000 votes in the Assembly bypoll, whereas the BJP got 40,000 votes. For Lok Sabha, the Congress got 45,000 votes and BJP secured 64,000 votes. The Congress, which stood in third place in the 2023 polls, wrested the seat from the BRS, which was relegated to the third place in both the bypoll and LS elections.