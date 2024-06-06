BJP makes inroads into rural Telangana

HYDERABAD: The inroads made by the BJP into several Assembly constituencies, especially in rural Telangana, in the Lok Sabha elections came as a big surprise.

While it was in first place in 30 to 35 Assembly segments, it was in second position in several other constituencies.

Take for example the Pargi Assembly segment, which falls under the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP has no strong leader in this segment and its candidates have never secured deposits in Assembly polls.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP candidate secured 16,653 votes in this segment, which was bagged by the Congress. Six months later, in the LS polls, the BJP was in first place with 74,800 votes, pushing the Congress to second place.

Thanks to the Modi wave in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP stood first in several Assembly segments where the BRS candidates won in the 2023 polls. The BJP also secured the lead in some segments where the Congress won in the Assembly elections.

The BJP stood in first

place in Lok Sabha polls in Assembly segments like Serilingamaplly, Patancheru, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Khairatabad, LB Nagar, Uppal, Medchal, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Malkajgiri, Secunderababd Cantonment, Secunderabad and Sanathnagar.

The BJP also took the lead in six Assembly segments in Adilabad district. In Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment too, it stood in first place in six Assembly segments, leaving one segment to the Congress — the seat represented by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.