Expansion of CM Breakfast Scheme across Telangana to be reviewed

HYDERABAD: As children are set to return to schools in a week, officials of the School Education department officials said that the expansion of the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ to more schools across the state will be reviewed after reopening. Teething troubles can only be assessed after the vacation ends, officials added.

As per an official, the scheme is currently being implemented in 3,500 schools in the state.

Launched in October 2023, this scheme is applicable to students from Class 1 to 10. The then BRS government had allocated Rs 672 crore for the programme, which was announced to be implemented in 27,147 government schools. The menu includes poha, puffed rice upma, millet idli and vegetable pulao, among others.

No changes to Mid-May Meal scheme, say officials

Officials told TNIE that no major additions have been planned for the Mid-Day Meal menu. Presently, the menu includes rice, vegetable curry, sambar, dal and biryani. Official sources said that cooks-cum-helpers will continue to receive Rs 3,000 per month.