New Telangana Talli statue to be unveiled on Dec 9

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the state government will unveil the remodelled Telangana Talli statue on December 9. During an informal chat with the media, the CM said: “There should be a day to celebrate a state symbol like Telangana Talli and that’s why we have chosen December 9. The state government will celebrate this day every year.”

It was on December 9, 2009, that the then UPA government announced the formation of Telangana. December 9 is also the birthday of Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi.

During the recent decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day, the state government announced its decision to remove regalia from the state symbols.

Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, Revanth had said that the Telangana Talli statue should depict the working class and not a queen with a crown and anklets. He also released a model of Telangana Talli back in 2022. Earlier this month, the chief minister indicated that the government will install the Telangana Talli statue at the Secretariat.

When asked about the state government’s decision to defer the creation of a new state emblem, Revanth said that he wanted answers from the BRS as to why they are opposing the idea of incorporating the image of the Telangana Martyrs Memorial in the state emblem.

He said that he will discuss this issue in the Assembly to make the people understand the stand of the BRS.

During the recent decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day, the state government released the state anthem — Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana — that was penned by Ande Sri and composed by MM Keeravani.