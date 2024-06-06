No question of INDIA forming government, says BJP MP Eatala

HYDERABAD: Dismissing the claims of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that the INDIA bloc would form the next government at the Centre, BJP leader Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that a NDA government would complete its full five year term.

Speaking to reporters here, Rajender said that Narendra Modi would become the second leader after Jawaharlal Nehru to become the prime minister for third time in a row.

He pointed out that the BJP won eight Lok Sabha seats in the state and stood in second place in all other segments except Khammam and Mahabubabad. “People gave a clear indication through the LS polls that the BJP is the alternative political force in the state. The people also taught a fitting lesson to Revanth in Malkajgiri and Mahbubnagar LS segments,” Rajender said. He said that the vote share of BJP increased to 35% in the LS polls.

The BJP MP-elect also said that the saffron party would exert pressure on the state government to implement its promises to the people. The state government should maintain cordial relations with the Union government, Rajender advised the chief minister.