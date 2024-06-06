No question of INDIA forming government, says BJP MP Eatala

HYDERABAD: Dismissing the claims of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that the INDIA bloc would form the next government at the Centre, BJP leader Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that a NDA government would complete its full five year term.
Speaking to reporters here, Rajender said that Narendra Modi would become the second leader after Jawaharlal Nehru to become the prime minister for third time in a row.
He pointed out that the BJP won eight Lok Sabha seats in the state and stood in second place in all other segments except Khammam and Mahabubabad. “People gave a clear indication through the LS polls that the BJP is the alternative political force in the state. The people also taught a fitting lesson to Revanth in Malkajgiri and Mahbubnagar LS segments,” Rajender said. He said that the vote share of BJP increased to 35% in the LS polls.
The BJP MP-elect also said that the saffron party would exert pressure on the state government to implement its promises to the people. The state government should maintain cordial relations with the Union government, Rajender advised the chief minister.
Did not take Harish Rao’s support: Raghunandan Meanwhile, BJP leader M Raghunandan Rao wondered why the chief minister did not scrap the GO issued by the previous BRS government to bar the Central Bureau of Investigation from entering the state.
Raghunandan also refuted the allegations levelled by Revanth on the Medak results. “I never depend on the mercy of anyone to win the Lok Sabha polls. I won because of the popularity of the BJP,” he said, adding that he targeted Siddipet MLA and former minister Harish Rao several times in the past.
On the CM’s allegations that the BRS and BJP joined hands to ensure the defeat of a BC leader of the Congress in Medak, Raghunandan Rao said when a BC MLA was elected in Mahbubnagar district, why did Revanth not induct that MLA into his Cabinet.
“What if I say that Vamsi Chand had influence in Delhi and Revanth got him defeated in Mahbubnagar?” Raghunandan Rao asked, insisting that he did not take the support of Harish Rao to win the Medak Lok Sabha seat.