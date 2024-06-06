Over 1L voters pressed NOTA in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana, which sends as many as 17 members to the Lok Sabha, saw over one lakh voters pressing the None of the Above (NOTA) button on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Apart from the winners and losers of the Lok Sabha polls, the results of which were announced on Tuesday, considerable attention was hogged by the NOTA option.

As per final reports from the Election Commission, the number of NOTA votes secured across the state was 1,04,244, a vote share of 0.48 percent. It also shows what the voters want to say, that they are committed voters, but they are unhappy with the candidates who are contesting the polls.

About 1,04,244 voters expressed their dissatisfaction against the contesting candidates by pressing the NOTA option. Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency saw 13,366 voters choosing NOTA option followed by Adilabad (11,762) and Warangal (8,380), Hyderabad (2,906) and Zaheerabad (2,977). A total of 525 candidates contested for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies held in the state on May 13, 2024.