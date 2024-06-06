Prof Jayashankar Badi Bata programme in Telangana schools from June 19

HYDERABAD: The Prof Jayashankar Badi Bata programme is scheduled to be taken up in all the schools in Telangana from Thursday to June 19 to enrol/re-enrol all children in schools.

In the implementation plan issued on Wednesday, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director Mallaiah Battu directed that the identification of school-age and out-of-school children, drop-outs, children who have never been enrolled or who have been absent for long with the help of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) should be carried out by June 11. The guidelines further stated that child labourers should be identified and enrolled in appropriate classes in government schools.

Eligible Anganwadi children and children above the age of 5 will be enrolled into Class 1 nearby primary schools in coordination with Women Development and Child Welfare Department at the district/mandal/village level.

Readiness programmes will be conducted for children in order to generate interest in school and education.

Headmasters have been instructed to give wide publicity for the facilities provided at government schools like free uniforms, textbooks and Notebooks, qualified teachers, best infrastructure facilities and benefits such as scholarships, transportation charges, admission in IIIT Basara and fee reimbursement at the higher education level for the students who studied in government institutions.

Headmasters should also ensure the cleanliness of classrooms and the school vicinity and water supply to the school. They have also been instructed to keep textbooks, notebooks, workbooks and stitched uniforms ready by June 10.

Name-wise particulars of children who are newly-admitted, children enrolled from Anganwadi Centers and children who enrolled from private schools should be uploaded in the portal every day.