Telangana to set up agricultural export hub for SHGs

HYDERABAD: In a bid to provide the environment and infrastructure for women in agribusiness, the state government has decided to set up an agricultural export hub for Self Help Groups (SHG) under the Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty In Municipal Areas (TMEPMA) in collaboration with International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

Official sources said the aim of the initiative is it establish Telangana as a premier state for agricultural exports, help boost agribusiness and export marketing opportunities for women and promote agri entrepreneurship in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) region.

As per directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore held discussions with ICRISAT representatives on Wednesday. ICRISAT will collaborate with the National Institute for Urban Management, MEPMA and HMDA.

The sources added that a study will be conducted to identify the potential for exporting agricultural produce and value-added products, establish agri-export hubs in the HMDA region and focus on women empowerment through urban SHGs for agriculture-based entrepreneurship, promoting GI-based agri-export and high-value crops duly under the Mahalaxmi scheme.

The sources said the study will also determine infrastructure and policy gaps. It will develop integration strategies for logistics centres and create branding and marketing strategies to enhance export opportunities in collaboration with various departments, they added.