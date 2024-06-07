76K candidates allotted seats in P-I of Degree Online Services Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) released its Phase-I seat allotment for 2024-25 on Thursday. A total of 76,290 candidates have been allotted in the first phase.

Thamma Alekhya, Kadam Ankitha and Banoth Anjali secured the top three ranks. While 28,423 male and 47,867 female candidates were allotted seats respectively. Speaking on the occasion, Education department Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham said that it is a good sign that more girls are pursuing higher education. “Telangana is doing good in this regard,” he added.

While 37.56% of the allotted students chose Commerce, Life Sciences and Physical Science were favoured by 20.06% and 19.61% respectively.

Candidates who have been allotted seats will receive an SMS in their registered mobile numbers. They can also check seat allotment details in the DOST website and on demand, through WhatsApp.

In case a candidate fails to reserve the seat through online self-reporting, the candidate forgoes the seat and his/her registration on DOST will be cancelled automatically.

Candidates should report to the respective colleges of his/her final choice after Phase-III allotments. If they fail to do so before July 5, he/she will forego the seat allotted/self-reported.

Phase-II registrations and web-options will conclude on June 14 and seat allotment will be issued on June 18.

With 546 courses being offered, the total intake of DOST-2024 is 3,84,748.

BFSI curriculum added

From this academic year onwards, a Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) curriculum will be offered in 20 colleges. While the initiative currently targets 5,000 Engineering and non-Engineering students each, it is planned to increase the number to 15,000 each next academic year depending on the results