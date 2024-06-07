EVDM issues safety precautions for rains in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With rains lashing the city in the past few days, the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), a wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has issued safety precautions to be followed during the rainy season.

To ensure safety during extreme weather conditions, citizens should remain informed by regularly monitoring reliable sources such as local news and weather apps for updates and alerts, a release said, adding that travel should be limited to essential trips only, and caution should be exercised on slick roads with reduced visibility. It is crucial to avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges at all costs. Additionally, traffic congestion alerts issued by the traffic police department should be monitored through media sources to plan alternative routes if necessary, it added.

For safety purposes, citizens should avoid proximity to nalas, manholes, sewerage lines, gutters, sharp objects, and debris. Additionally, it is essential to maintain a safe distance from power lines and exercise caution when encountering fallen power lines, the release mentioned, adding that in such cases, the local electricity authorities should be informed. Furthermore, it is advisable to refrain from touching electrical equipment while wet or standing in water.

To prevent building collapses, construction activities, including cellar digging and wall construction, should be immediately halted. The labour camp should be relocated away from the construction site. It is crucial to check on neighbours, particularly the elderly, disabled, children, and those living alone, to ensure they are informed about the weather situation and have taken necessary precautions. In case of a possible flash flood, evacuate low-lying areas and move to higher ground, the release said.