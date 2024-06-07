Four die in lightning strikes in Telangana districts

MEDAK/ADILABAD: Four people died in three different instances of lightning strikes in the Medak and Nirmal districts.

In the first case, two persons — Siddaiah, 50, and Nandi, 22 — of Shannapur in Haveli Ghanpur mandal went to the village outskirts to collect firewood on Wednesday evening. With heavy rains and thunderstorms starting around 6 pm, they reportedly died of a lightning strike in the forest area. Locals found their bodies on Thursday morning and alerted the police.

The bodies were taken to the Medak Area Hospital for autopsy. A case in this regard has been registered by Ghanpur police.

In the second case, a 28-year-old farmer, Mudpelli Praveen, was working in his agricultural field in Kalva village of Dilawarpur mandal during heavy rains when lightning struck. His body was later shifted to a hospital in Nirmal for autopsy, after which the body was handed over to his family members. Dilawarpur police have registered a case.

In another case, a 10-year-old boy was killed in a lightning strike in Elwath village of Thanoor mandal. He had taken his family’s cattle out for grazing when lightning struck, killing him on the spot. Thanoor police have registered a case.