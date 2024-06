HYDERABAD: Union minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy is likely to be rewarded for the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections, where it doubled its 2019 tally by winning eight seats. Party sources say that Kishan, currently the Union minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region, will be given a prominent portfolio.

Since the BJP might allot only one Cabinet minister and two MoS positions to the state, competition is fierce. There is also tough competition for the party state president post as not all senior leaders can be accommodated in the ministry.

Further, organisational elections for the positions of both the national and state president are due in July, generating considerable interest in Telangana. If Eatala Rajender, elected by a margin of more than 3.9 lakh votes from Malkajgiri — the constituency with most voters in the country — is not accommodated as a minister, in that case, there are good chances that the BC leader might be given the post of state party president, BJP sources said. However, some in the party say that ‘outsiders’ will not be chosen for the post and believe that only those who have served the BJP loyally for a considerable period of time will be chosen.

M Raghunandan Rao, elected from Medak Lok Sabha segment, is one such leader, having served the party for around a decade. Having won from the BRS stronghold that once sent Indira Gandhi to Lok Sabha, he could well be expecting a reward in the form of an MoS position.