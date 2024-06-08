Aditya Nath appointed Telangana irrigation advisor

HYDERABAD: Aditya Nath Das, former chief secretary and former irrigation special chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh, has been appointed advisor to the irrigation department of Telangana government. The state government issued orders to this effect on Friday. The terms and conditions of his appointment will be issued separately, the GO said.

It may be recalled that in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Aditya Nath Das was one of the two secretaries of the irrigation department. While he was in-charge of irrigation projects in the Telangana region, another IAS officer, SK Joshi was in-charge of projects in Andhra.

Post bifurcation, Das was allotted to AP and Joshi to Telangana. Both the bureaucrats were later elevated as chief secretaries. Aditya Nath Das, after his retirement in 2021, had been appointed advisor to the AP government.

Shandilya's term extended

Meanwhile, the tenure of Sandeep Shandilya, director, Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau, has been extended for a period of one year with effect from June 1, 2024. Shandilya, the 1993-batch IPS officer, retired on attaining superannuation on May 31, 2024.

Jitender gets V&E charge

Meanwhile, the state government issued orders posting Jitender, principal secretary, Home department, as Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement department and also Principal Secretary of General Administration Department with full additional charge.

In-charge for GHMC

Amrapali Kata, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, has been given full additional charge of the post of Commissioner, GHMC, as GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose is going on leave from June 8 to 23.