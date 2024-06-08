Congress vote share spikes, courtesy 5 LS segments in Telangana

HYDERABAD: While the ruling Congress reported an increase in its vote share from 39.5% in the Assembly elections to 41% in the just-concluded General Elections, this upward spike was due to a sharp increase in five of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Of the total 87,41,263 votes cast for the Congress in Telangana, 33,74,477 votes—around 28%—came from Nalgonda, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhongir and Warangal constituencies. These five constituencies alone contributed to a majority of 18,19,426 votes for the Congress.

Despite these gains, the Congress experienced a decline in vote share in several Assembly segments where it had secured clear majorities in 2023. Notably, the BJP, which had won only eight seats in the Assembly elections, matched the Congress with eight seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress had won 64 seats in the Assembly elections.

The Congress attributed the BJP’s success to the transfer of BRS votes to the BJP. Nevertheless, it saw a decline in its own vote share in some Assembly segments during the Lok Sabha elections. For example, in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress, which had won four — Choppadandi (SC), Vemulawada, Manakondur (SC), and Husnabad — of the seven seats in the Assembly elections, it saw a dip in votes in the Lok Sabha elections, except in Husnabad.

Similarly, in the Narayanpet Assembly segment under Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha, the Congress saw a dip of around 10,000 votes compared to the Assembly elections, despite winning Narayanpet with a majority of 7,951 votes in 2023. The Congress ultimately lost Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 4,500 votes.

A senior Congress member suggested that the decline in votes in some segments might be due to cross-voting.