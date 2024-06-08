Enrol kids in govt schools, save Rs 1.5L: Telangana government to parents

HYDERABAD: The state government launched on Friday an innovative campaign urging parents to enrol their children in government schools, saving around Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per year. The saved amount can be utilised for their children’s higher education.

During the ongoing Badi Bata programme, government officials are informing parents that they could save up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually by avoiding private school fees.

The Badi Bata programme to be taken up from June 6 to 19, will mainly focus on enrolling new students and bringing dropouts back to schools.

Officials are informing parents that government schools provide free textbooks, uniforms, shoes, and midday meals. Parents committees, headmasters, education department officials, youth associations and peoples representatives will participate in the programme.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to discourage parents from enrolling their children in private schools due to high costs. With this year’s campaign, the government is expecting that the enrolment in government schools would increase considerably.

Out of 26,823 schools in the state, Amma Adarsha Committees have been formed in 17,729 schools. These committees will handle all work related to providing basic amenities in government schools.

The government allocated Rs 667.25 crore for repairs, including windows, blackboards, electric works and toilet renovations. The works, started during summer, are nearing completions.