Make plans to curb traffic jams due to rains: Telangana CS Santhi Kumari

HYDERABAD: As per the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a review meeting with senior officials on Friday to address the prevention of traffic jams caused by torrential rains in the Greater Hyderabad limits. In the meeting, the chief secretary also discussed immediate measures to prevent water stagnation and permanent preventive measures. Santhi Kumari emphasised that residents of the city are facing severe problems due to heavy rains and ordered officials to prepare an action plan to immediately address and mitigate these issues.

Around 134 areas in Hyderabad have been identified as vulnerable locations. The chief secretary asked officials to suggest measures to prevent stagnation in these areas.

A committee comprising officials from GHMC, HMWSSB, police, TGSPDCL and other departments will inspect these waterlogging points and make appropriate suggestions for their prevention.

Santhi Kumari advised sending weather forecasts to officials concerned and WhatsApp groups of civil societies to inform them about the necessary precautions. She emphasised the need for a suitable system to provide information related to rainfall. She said that large standard water storage tanks are being constructed in several areas of Hyderabad to store rainwater, with the construction of three tanks already in progress.

The chief secretary asked for suggestions on steps to further strengthen the Disaster Response Unit under GHMC. Officials have been directed to provide additional cranes to remove vehicles in congested areas of the city, particularly in Cyberabad, if they break down on the roads.

MAUD Principal Secretary Dana Kishore said 630 monsoon support teams from GHMC, HMWSSB, TGSPDCL and the police have been made available in the field to respond immediately to sudden rains, waterlogging and floods in Hyderabad.