Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao passes away at 87

HYDERABAD: Media baron Cherukuri Ramoji Rao passed away while undergoing treatment in a private hospital here in the city on the wee hours of Saturday. He was 87. Rao had been suffering from blood pressure as well as breath related ailments for a long time and was shifted to a hospital on June 5.

Ramoji Rao headed the Eenadu group of companies, ETV Network, Margadarshi chit fund, and Ramoji Film City (RFC). He was born in November 1936 in Peddaparupudi village of Krishna district. In 2016, his remarkable achievements were further recognized with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, for his multifaceted contributions to journalism, literature, and education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of Ramoji Rao describing it be "extremely saddening." He also spoke about Rao's contributions to the world of journalism and films.

“The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world."