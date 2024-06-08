Second major data breach hits Telangana police as TSCOP app hacked

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State (TS) COP app data has been compromised due to an alleged breach within a week after department’s HawkEye was reportedly hacked. The data from the Telangana police SMS service portal is also said to have been leaked.

Following this, the police have registered a case under the IT Act. TCSB ADG Shikha Goel told TNIE that the police were trying to find out the identity of the hacker. “As all the cases are related to a similar nature, we have registered one case under the IT Act and we are investigating the hacking allegations and data breach.”

Claimed to be the first-of-its-kind crime detection tool in the country, the app, launched in 2018, is enabled with the face recognition system (FRS). Linked with the TSCOP app, it allows multiple wings of police such ACB, CCS, CID among others to scan a suspect’s face from anywhere within the criminal database.

Additionally, it assists them in verifying unknown bodies and missing people. It is also used by the cops for internal matters such as access to criminal database. Through it, the cops can also match images of people.

Srinivas Kodali, a data researcher and activist, said that the entire Telangana COP network was hacked and posted a photo of the threat actor operating by the screen name of ‘Adm1nFr1end’ who claimed to upload all the data of TSCOP on the data leak website BreachForum.

Speaking to TNIE, Kodali claimed that it was an easy job because the company that built this software, WINC IT Services, embedded passwords as plain text.