14-Year-Old Karate prodigy Yug Harsola from Hyderabad wins gold, eyes International glory

Gearing up for the int’l stage

In 2012, his father Giriraj Harsola moved to the city from their native town in Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh, due to his work. However, since then, the software professional has not given much thought to relocation so as to not affect his son’s karate journey.

While Yug participates both in kumite and kata categories, he is fond of the latter. “I like kata more as I am inspired by the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist of Japan, Ryo Kiyuna,” he quips. A fanboy moment for him was when he ran into his idol, Ariel Torres of the US, at Baku airport recently.

Ahead of the multi-international tourneys, Yug is practising twice a day for at least two hours. “The focus these days is both on physical prowess and improving skills and techniques,” he shares while remembering a recent session with Japanese coach Soke T Masuyama. “He focussed on breathing exercises and explosiveness,” the 14-year-old adds.

Gearing up for the upcoming international tournaments, Yug’s mother, Gauri, believes that now he will have to maintain his level. Recalling his faring at the recent nationals, she said, “Even though he won the gold, Keerthan sir said he did not perform 50% of what he does in the practice sessions. So, he has to keep performing better now.”

Regarding the support from the Telangana Sports Karate Do Association (TSKDA), Giriraj hopes that it will increase since there is a change in the government. “Benefits such as travel expenses, which are currently majorly borne by parents, or recognition by the state in terms of education of reward (akin to the Eklavya award in MP) could help in boosting confidence,” he explains. For Yug, the ultimate dream is to win a medal in the Asian Games someday. “There is no doubt that Yug has the potential to bring laurels to India in top international competitions in the coming years. I urge the sponsors and companies to invest in this talented prodigy,” asserts Kondru, who is also joint secretary of the KIO.