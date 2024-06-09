14-Year-Old Karate prodigy Yug Harsola from Hyderabad wins gold, eyes International glory

HYDERABAD: As was the trope in the martial arts movies of the 1960s and 1970s, a great karate practitioner, or a karateka, often had to brave insurmountable odds to gain victory over their rivals. For 14-year-old Yug Harsola, the rival was the Covid-19 pandemic at first and then the pressure of succeeding at this major international sport.
Since starting training in this indigenous martial arts form at the age of six, Yug always wanted to represent India. For that to happen, he had to clear the Karate India Organisation (KIO) junior nationals. Since being eligible for participation in 2020, he had his eyes trained on what mattered most: securing a place in the Indian contingent. However, due to the pandemic at first and the failure to qualify afterwards, the prodigy from Hyderabad missed two consecutive chances. However, four years later, the 14-year-old has not only appeared in his first junior nationals but also won a gold medal in the U-15 kata category at the All India Karate Championship held at Dehradun, capital city of Uttarakhand, in May.
With his win, the Hyderabad karateka has automatically earned a call-up to the Indian national junior team for multiple international championships this year: the South Asian Championship in Bhutan, the Asian Championship in the Philippines, the Commonwealth Championship in Bangladesh and the World Karate Federation (WKF) World Championship in Italy.
In a freewheeling chat with TNIE, Yug says, “From the Asian Championship, my international ranking will also begin as my profile will also be uploaded on the WKF portal. Moreover, the exposure will be worthy from that championship as heavyweights such as Japan, China and Azerbaijan, among others, will also participate.”
A resident of Nizampet, he has been training under the guidance of Indian team coach Keerthan Kondru at My Dojo Academy since 2019, three years after started his karate journey. “I started karate at the age of six. Initially, it was just about maintaining fitness. However, as my belt kept upgrading and me getting a black belt in 2018, I started picking up more interest in the sport,” the 14-year-old, who is now a black belt dan-two, adds.
However, a moment of despair hit the ninth grader of Ganges Valley School recently. “Before the Uttarakhand nationals, I was preparing for both the kata and kumite categories. However, I failed to qualify in the kumite bracket as I lost in the first round at the state level. That was a setback for me as I had won that a few years ago,” Yug points out, adding that he sees karate not just as a sport but a life technique that prepares one for unprecedented “fear” situations as well as instils discipline in life and builds respect for others.
Speaking to TNIE, Yug’s coach, Keerthan, was full of praise over the former’s dedication and punctuality. “His (Yug) journey to the national team solely on merit after a hard-fought struggle of five years in the sub-junior category is inspiring. Despite facing challenges and not winning any medals initially, his unwavering commitment and hard work are commendable,” he says.
Gearing up for the int’l stage
In 2012, his father Giriraj Harsola moved to the city from their native town in Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh, due to his work. However, since then, the software professional has not given much thought to relocation so as to not affect his son’s karate journey.
While Yug participates both in kumite and kata categories, he is fond of the latter. “I like kata more as I am inspired by the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist of Japan, Ryo Kiyuna,” he quips. A fanboy moment for him was when he ran into his idol, Ariel Torres of the US, at Baku airport recently.
Ahead of the multi-international tourneys, Yug is practising twice a day for at least two hours. “The focus these days is both on physical prowess and improving skills and techniques,” he shares while remembering a recent session with Japanese coach Soke T Masuyama. “He focussed on breathing exercises and explosiveness,” the 14-year-old adds.
Gearing up for the upcoming international tournaments, Yug’s mother, Gauri, believes that now he will have to maintain his level. Recalling his faring at the recent nationals, she said, “Even though he won the gold, Keerthan sir said he did not perform 50% of what he does in the practice sessions. So, he has to keep performing better now.”
Regarding the support from the Telangana Sports Karate Do Association (TSKDA), Giriraj hopes that it will increase since there is a change in the government. “Benefits such as travel expenses, which are currently majorly borne by parents, or recognition by the state in terms of education of reward (akin to the Eklavya award in MP) could help in boosting confidence,” he explains. For Yug, the ultimate dream is to win a medal in the Asian Games someday. “There is no doubt that Yug has the potential to bring laurels to India in top international competitions in the coming years. I urge the sponsors and companies to invest in this talented prodigy,” asserts Kondru, who is also joint secretary of the KIO.