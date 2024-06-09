Aarogyasri to cover 65 more ailments in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government on Saturday released orders to add 65 more ailments under the Rajiv Aarogyasri cover, bringing the total now to 1,737. Earlier, the scheme provided coverage to 1,672 ailments.

Procedures such as angiogram and treatments for ailments such as Parkinson’s and spinal cord-related diseases have been included.

The Aarogyasri scheme, benefiting 2.84 crore individuals, is implemented through 1,402 hospitals across the state and provides financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh. The inclusion of these 65 treatments will lead to an additional cost of Rs 158.2 crore to the government.

Furthermore, the government decided to enhance the cost of 1,375 treatments out of the existing 1,672 treatments. An additional 98 medical treatments from Ayushman Bharat have also been incorporated into Aarogyasri, which will cost an extra Rs 189.83 crore. To cover this, the government has sanctioned Rs 497.29 crore to the Health department.