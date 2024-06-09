Coca-Cola to set up its new plant in Telangana's Peddapalli district

HYDERABAD: Coca Cola will set up another greenfield manufacturing plant in Peddapalli district as part of its plans to expand its manufacturing capacity in Telangana.

The soft-drink manufacturing giant has already shortlisted sites for the unit.

“This decision marks a significant shift of new large-scale manufacturing capacities by multinational companies into the hinterland of the state away from Hyderabad thereby leading to a more distributed industrial growth in the state, in line with the priority of the new government,” IT and Industries & Commerce Minister Sridhar Babu tweeted.

Sridhar Babu, accompanied by Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy, met the senior leadership of the company at its headquarters in Atlanta, the US on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Telangana delegation proposed the idea of setting a Coca Cola Technology Global Capability centre in Hyderabad as part of the company’s IT strategy.