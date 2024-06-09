Cop by day, champion athlete by passion: The story of Ratna

KHAMMAM: While we celebrate many festivals in honour of a multi-faceted goddess, a 35-year-old woman police constable from Kothagudem embodies that divine power, making even the most unlikely possible.

An engineering graduate, Burri Ratnakumari, who is originally from Krishnapuram in Madhira mandal, works at the Three Town police station. Apart from her day job, she is a mother of a two-year-old daughter and regularly wins medals in athletics and boxing.

Excelling in athletics, particularly in the 400-metre and 100-metre hurdles, Ratna has bagged numerous gold and silver medals. Recently, she achieved gold in both the 400-metre and the 100-metre hurdles event at the national level, in a competition organised by the Masters Games Federation from May 21 to 24. Her talent extends beyond athletics: Ratna has also won several medals in boxing and is currently preparing for the national-level boxing championship, scheduled by the police department on June 11 in New Delhi.

Despite the demands of being a wife and mother to a two-year-old daughter, she has never wavered in her pursuit of her passions and goals. She is married to Srikanth, who works at a private firm in Khammam. She credits her success to the unwavering support of her husband and relatives. “I am able to practice and achieve medals with the complete support of my husband and relatives,” Ratna says.