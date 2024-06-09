Tech lapse possible in TSCOP data leak: Police

However, this is all guesswork as of now, and a thorough investigation is under progress, the official added.

The official asserted that no financial data has been leaked and that most of the information related to patrolling and monitoring on the TSCOP was not extremely sensitive data and could have been accessed via RTI.

To lure the buyers, the hacker reportedly posted the sample data on the platforms, including records of offenders, police gun licences and other law enforcement information. Information about police officers and stations, designations and images was also made available online for purchase.

The TSCOP is integrated with the standalone tool Face Recognition System (FRS) to aid investigation officers in the prevention of crime. It involves the identification of criminals or suspects.With regards to the hack of the Telangana State Police SMS service, the official said that the threat actor ‘Adm1nFr1end’ could not easily misuse the service to send false message alerts to the public. “Such messages need approval from the TRAI, which will not sanction permits if it is not through official communication. All of this is being done by miscreants to create a cheap sensation,” he asserted, adding the Technical Services wing also said that the SMS service has been defunct since 2022.

Even if there is a lapse, the leak would be confined to non-confidential data, the official highlighted. As of now, the Technical Services wing has taken control of all the department’s mobile applications and websites. “We are doing a vulnerability assessment and penetration test (VAPT) and have initiated checks on all platforms where there is a user interface,” the official said.

On security audits, he claimed that departmental checks have been more efficient than security audits, and the last such check was done nearly five months ago. “It is possible that the person looking into the check may have overlooked certain parts of the guidelines and there could have been a lapse,” pointed out the official.

Notably, this is the second major data breach that hit Telangana police after data of the citizen-friendly app, Hawk Eye, was breached on May 29.