Telangana HC orders fresh inspection of KTPS

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ordered the state Pollution Control Board (PCB) to conduct a fresh inspection of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) and submit a new report, supported by an affidavit, within three weeks.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti passed this order in response to a PIL filed by Dasari Ramesh and another from Bhadradri Kothagudem district alleging non-compliance by KTPS with the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The petitioners claimed that the respondents, including the chairman and managing director of KTPS, were discharging abnormal sewage and trade effluents, such as ash, into the Karkavagu stream and Kinnerasani river. This, they argued, has caused significant damage to property and life and was in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution.

The PCB had submitted a report on July 12, 2022, upon the High Court’s directions, stating that during an inspection, the sedimentation tank at KTPS was not operational, leading to the direct discharge of ash-mixed water into Karkavagu through a temporary gate. The KTPS officials justified this by stating it was an emergency measure to handle wastewater during the rainy season. However, this report was not supported by an affidavit.