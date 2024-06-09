Telangana to witness light showers for next seven days

HYDERABAD: Short intense rains lashed many parts of the city on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, meteorologists said Telangana will receive light to moderate rains and thunderstorms for the next seven days.

Many parts of the city such as Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tarnaka, Musheerabad, Himayathnagar, Serilingampally, Sanathnagar, Khairatabad, Tank Bund, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli and Madhapur, apart from parts of Secunderabad, ECIL, Sainikpuri, Kapra, Nagaram and Malkajgiri experienced short intense spells in the late afternoon.

As per the TGDPS, Musheerabad received the highest rainfall of 33 mm in the city limits, whereas Vikarabad received the highest rainfall of 85.3 mm in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the southwest monsoon had advanced into some more in the Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon during the next 2–3 days, it added. A cyclonic circulation persists over south Telangana and its neighbourhood.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light to moderate rains or thunderstorms towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 24 °C respectively with a relative humidity of 67% and westerly or south-westerly surface winds of around 6–10 kmph.