Ancient idols discovered in Telangana's Nagunur; locals demand efforts to boost tourism

KARIMNAGAR: Nagunur, a small village located approximately 8 km from the district headquarters, is back in the news after a group of Hanuman devotees discovered idols from the Kakatiya era on a hillock in the village.
These idols, carved into the rocks, were found in a state of disrepair. The devotees performed rituals, including pouring milk over the idols. One of the idols, resembling Lord Shiva holding a ‘Damarukam’ and a trident, was noted by Venkatesham, a devotee. Another idol depicted a ‘Naga Devata’ in a snake posture.
Once known as the village of 400 temples, Nagunur has witnessed a decline in its historical and cultural heritage and official apathy is blamed for its neglect.
Residents of Nagunur have appealed to the government to pay attention to their village as it has the potential to become a tourist destination. During agricultural activities, small idols and temple structures are often unearthed, they said.
The ‘Trikuta Alayam’ temple, which is under the jurisdiction of the Archaeology department, is dilapidated but no effort has been made to preserve it, the villagers say.
They express frustration over the government’s apathy towards preserving their heritage. Many temples remain buried or in ruins, and despite the frequent arrival of tourists, there is a lack of proper guidance from the authorities.
Historian S Nagendra Sharma noted that inscriptions dating back to 1171 CE from the Kakatiya dynasty mention the prominence of Nagunur, referring to it as the village of 400 temples. One notable site, the Erra Gudi temple, built from red stone, attracts visitors with its three sanctum sanctorums housing three Shiva lingas. Karunakar, a local youth, has requested the Archaeology department to deploy security guards to protect these monument sites.