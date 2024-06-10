Ancient idols discovered in Telangana's Nagunur; locals demand efforts to boost tourism

The ‘Trikuta Alayam’ temple, which is under the jurisdiction of the Archaeology department, is dilapidated but no effort has been made to preserve it, the villagers say.

They express frustration over the government’s apathy towards preserving their heritage. Many temples remain buried or in ruins, and despite the frequent arrival of tourists, there is a lack of proper guidance from the authorities.

Historian S Nagendra Sharma noted that inscriptions dating back to 1171 CE from the Kakatiya dynasty mention the prominence of Nagunur, referring to it as the village of 400 temples. One notable site, the Erra Gudi temple, built from red stone, attracts visitors with its three sanctum sanctorums housing three Shiva lingas. Karunakar, a local youth, has requested the Archaeology department to deploy security guards to protect these monument sites.