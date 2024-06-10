Telangana: Eatala a cinch for BJP state chief post

HYDERABAD: With state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy being inducted in the Union Council of Ministers ON Sunday, the party is very likely to appoint a new president for its Telangana unit. If insiders are to be believed, the BJP national leadership will announce its new state unit chief within a few days.

Sources in the party said that the national leadership has more or less cleared the name of Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender for the party’s state president’s post. Rajender, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in recent elections, was said to be aspiring for a berth in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, but the party opted for Kishan and Bandi Sanjay.

On Sunday, Rajender met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi and discussed the political scenario in Telangana.

Sources said that Biswa Sarma assured Rajender that he would be given the top post in BJP’s Telangana unit.

Sources said that Rajender will be meeting senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Meanwhile, after considering the social equations in the state, the BJP high command decided to retain Kishan as a Cabinet minister and to give Bandi Sanjay a Minister of State (MoS) post.

Considering the social equations, it is expected that if any BC leader belonging to one caste is made a minister, another BC leader from some other caste will be made the party’s state president. Since Sanjay, who is a Munnuru Kapu — part of the BC community — was inducted into the Cabinet, the party will likely pick Rajender, who belongs to Mudiraj community, as its state chief.

The BJP, which is aiming to come to power in Telangana in next elections, is trying to attract the BC community. Even in recent Lok Sabha elections, it appears that most of the BC communities supported the BJP.

Kishan’s perseverance pays off

Secunderabad MP Gangapuram Kishan Reddy was on Sunday sworn in as a minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet. In the previous government headed by Modi, Kishan held the posts of Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and was later elevated to Cabinet minister and given the portfolio of Minister for Culture and Tourism and Development of the North-East Region. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Secunderabad in 2019 and 2024. Kishan was earlier a three-time MLA and BJP Floor Leader in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Assemblies. Born in 1960, Kishan has been associated with the RSS from an early age and joined the youth wing of the Janata Party. He later became a part of the BJP when the Jan Sangh cadre split from the Janata Party. Kishan began his political career as an ordinary worker in the BJP in 1980.