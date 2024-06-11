Consumer forum tells BharatPe to pay Rs 20K for delivering faulty swipe machine

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Nalgonda, ordered fintech firm BharatPe to pay Rs 20,080 for delivering a faulty swipe machine used for transactions. The amount comprises a compensation of Rs 13,000 and a refund of Rs 7,080 for the machine.

The complainant, Kommuri Mahesh Babu, a doctor, said the machine was not functioning properly within one week of its purchase in May 2023. As a result, he could not facilitate monetary transactions in his hospital. He placed the blame on BharatPe’s representative, claiming that the latter provided him with wrong information regarding the product. Additionally, Babu alleged that the company failed to resolve the issue despite repeated attempts to reach out to them through email and phone.

BharatPe argued that the machine stopped working due to mishandling by the complainant. It added that Babu failed to prove a defect in the machine as well as his attempts to contact the company.

Furthermore, it claimed that it is merely a facilitator of the machine and does not manufacture it. However, citing Section 83 of the Consumer Protection Act, the bench observed that the manufacturer and facilitator are liable for any defect in the product and ordered them to pay the amount within 30 days from June 6.