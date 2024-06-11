PPA with Chhattisgarh was Telangana government policy says Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao

HYDERABAD: Former CMD of Genco and Transco, Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, and the then principal Energy secretary Suresh Chanda appeared before the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice L Narasimha Reddy, which is probing the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Chhattisgarh and the alleged irregularities into the construction of Bhadradri and Yadadri power plants.

Sources said that Suresh Chanda explained that there were only discussions with the Chhattisgarh government over purchasing 1,000 MW power and no policy decision was taken when he was principal Energy secretary for a brief period.

Prabhakar Rao reportedly said that the Chhattisgarh PPA was a government-to-government transaction. The PPA was signed as per the policy of the government.

Prabhakar Rao and Chanda have already submitted their written replies to the Commission after receiving notices. Meanwhile, two more officials are expected to depose before the Commission on Tuesday.