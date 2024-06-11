Telangana: Age limit for job under compassionate grounds in SCCL increased from 35 to 40

HYDERABAD: The upper age limit for employment under compassionate grounds in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has been increased from 35 to 40 years. The SCCL issued orders to this effect on Monday. Several trade union leaders had submitted representations to the management requesting an increase in the age limit for dependent jobs.

“To enhance the upper age limit of dependants of employees who died while in service or were declared medically invalidated from 35 years to 40 years for providing compassionate employment for the post of Badli Worker (UG/Surface), Category I in SCCL. This change is effective from March 9, 2018, the date of commencement of the scheme for the provision of compassionate employment,” the circular issued by SCCL said.

There is no change in the upper age limit for the spouses of ex-employees who die while in service or are medically invalidated and in cases of fatal mine accidents. The present age limit in such cases remains the same. Cases settled with payment of a lump sum amount or monthly monetary compensation instead of compassionate employment shall not be reopened.

The compassionate employment cases that are pending due to the previous upper age limit of 35 years, and that arose after the issuance of the circular dated March 9, 2018, will be considered under the enhanced upper age limit of 40 years. However, cases before March 9, 2018, will not be reopened, the circular added.