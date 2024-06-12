Cabinet rejig only after appointment of new TPCC chief?

HYDERABAD : If the Congress grapevine is to be believed, aspirants for a berth in the state Cabinet may have to wait till after a new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief is appointed before the much-talked-about expansion takes place.

The chatter in Congress corridors is that Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy would go ahead with the Cabinet expansion after the new TPCC chief takes office. It was earlier speculated that the Cabinet expansion will take place soon after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls was lifted.

Given the fact that the Congress high command held wide consultations at the time of Revanth Reddy’s appointment as TPCC president, a similar exercise is expected this time around too. However, there has been no movement in this direction yet, suggesting that finalisation of the TPCC chief may take a few more days.

Revanth’s tenure as TPCC president ends on July 7 and he has publicly said that he was no longer interested in continuing in the post as he wants to focus on governance being the chief minister.

Although the party appears to have zeroed in on the new TPCC chief candidate, it is still weighing its options.

Currently, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud appears to be the front-runner for the job, but sources said that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar are also vying for the post.

Meanwhile, recalling that the appointments pertaining to nominated posts for 37 corporations were made a day before the enforcement of the MCC and no announcement has been made so far, Gandhi Bhavan sources said that the delay has caused much angst among the aspirants.

The Congress leaked the list of leaders appointed to the nominated posts. However, as no official government orders were made, none of these leaders were able to assume charge. However, other aspirants for the posts continued lobbying with the party high command.

Implement RERA Act strictly: CM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has advised the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Tribunal to ensure strict implementation of the RERA Act. On being appointed the tribunal chairman, Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy, along with members Palle Pradeep Kumar Reddy and Chitra Ramachandran met the CM here on Tuesday. During the meeting, the CM asked the tribunal members to ensure the strict implementation of the RERA Act. Meanwhile, IAS officers belonging to 2023 batch allotted to Telangana cadre, who are undergoing training at the MCRHRD, met the CM at the Secretariat.

Land Cruisers for ministers

The state government has allotted Land Cruisers to ministers. According to sources, the protocol department handed over the vehicles to ministers. The vehicles were reportedly modified in Vijayawada to meet the safety standards. Till now, only chief minister was using a Land Cruiser vehicle. Meanwhile, after the vastu-compliant modifications were to the entry points, CM A Revanth Reddy entered the Secretariat through the north gate on Tuesday.