I-T payers may be excluded from crop loan waiver in Telangana

HYDERABAD : In order to implement the crop loan waiver scheme by August 15, as promised by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, officials are formulating the guidelines and modalities.

Sources said that the officials are examining the modalities of the Centre’s PM-KISAN scheme that provides financial assistance of `6,000 per year to eligible farmers in the country. As per PM-KISAN guidelines, those exempted from the scheme include ministers, legislators, mayors, ZP chairpersons, holders of constitutional office, Central government employees and Income Tax payers.

“Should such special guidelines be followed for the crop loan waiver here? If so, will those genuinely eligible benefit? The state government is looking at the regulations to be put in place to ensure every farmer who is facing financial trouble benefits,” said officials.

In addition to examining the implementation of loan waivers in the past, the officials are studying the loan waiver schemes implemented in other states and the welfare schemes being implemented by the Union government, especially the benefits, procedures followed and eligibility.

Sources said that the chief minister has decided to convene a Cabinet meeting within a week to discuss the loan waiver and finalise the modalities.

The chief minister recently directed the officials of the Agriculture and Finance departments to prepare plans for implementation of the loan waiver within the deadline as per his promise made to farmers. Following this, the officials are calculating the funds required, available and alternative sources to raise funds.

Officials said that the CM was determined to strengthen the hands of farmers by helping them with loan waivers and made it a priority to waive the crop loans before the deadline.

Aug 15 is the date promised by the chief minister for implementing the scheme

Matter of money

Officials are calculating the funds required to implement the crop loan waiver and also deliberating on the cut-off date for its implementation