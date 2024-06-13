Making education accessible to all is Telangana government’s priority, say ministers

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Wednesday pointed out that for the first time in the history of Telangana, the state government has distributed uniforms and textbooks to students on the first day of the reopening of schools after the summer vacation.

The ministers were speaking after distributing uniforms and textbooks to students at the NSP Government Upper Primary School in Khammam town.

They said with the people’s government in place in the state, the attempt is to bring back “Indiramma Rajyam” by giving top priority to education for the future of the state. “All required funds will be allocated in the Budget for education and development, unlike the previous government that only gave a part of the funds,” the ministers said.

They alleged the previous regime neglected the public education system by releasing half of the funds sanctioned. “Our government believes that the future of the state is through education. We are setting up integrated residential schools to ensure education is accessible to all,” the ministers said. They added that the government was thinking of converting state-run schools into English medium institutions.

‘’We will bring back the trust of the people in state-run schools which were neglected by the previous regime,” the ministers added.