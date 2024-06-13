Telangana CM releases TET-2024 results

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy released the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) - 2024 results on Wednesday.

A total of 2,86,381 candidates had applied for TET 2024, of which 85,996 candidates appeared for the Paper-I exam and 57,725 candidates qualified. For paper-II, a total of 1,50,491 candidates appeared and 51,443 qualified.

The qualification percentage for paper-1 and paper-2 was 67.13 % and 34.18% respectively. The pass percentage in Paper-1 saw an uptick of 30.24 % against that of 2023, whereas paper-2 pass percentage went up by 18.88 against that in 2023.

As the Election Commission had rejected the government’s decision of reducing the TET application fee due to MCC during the election period, the state government decided that those applicants who could not qualify in the TET-2024 can reapply for the next session without any application fee.